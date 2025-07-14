Two men have been charged with firearms offences following an incident in Ilkeston.

The incident took place at 2.50am on Sunday, July 13, when two men attended a house on Norbert Drive in Ilkeston and a firearm was discharged.

Two men were located a short while after by officers and arrests were made.

Dexter Atkinson, 29, of Hallam Fields Road, Ilkeston, was charged with possession of a firearm and was bailed and remanded in custody.

Malik Stanbury, 25, of no fixed abode was charged with possession of a firearm and driving with no license or insurance. He was bailed and remanded in custody.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the below methods quoting reference number 25000408732:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.