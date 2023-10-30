Two men bailed over 'serious assault' at Derbyshire supported-housing property

Following reports of a serious assault at one of its Matlock properties last week, a supported-housing provider has sought to reassure residents that there is no further cause for concern about community safety.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Neighbours in Lime Grove Walk were alarmed when a significant number of police vehicles appeared at around 3pm on Saturday, October 21, closing the way between Bank Road and New Street.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing someone transported to a waiting air ambulance, underscoring the emergency nature of the incident, and forensics experts were spotted entering a property the next day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While officers are understood to have told residents that the incident had been contained, uncertainty over the details led to speculation about what had happened and those involved.

Two men have been arrested after police were called to reports of a serious assault at a property on Lime Grove Walk. (Image: Google)

After residents contacted the Derbyshire Times with their concerns, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Police confirmed: “A 22-year-old man and a 44-year-old man have been arrested in connection with a serious assault and released on bail pending further enquiries.

“An 18-year-old man suffered injuries including a broken nose and a broken jaw and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.”

The property in question is owned and managed by Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA) as supported housing accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbours say the October 21 incident was preceded a few weeks earlier by another episode at the same address which required a significant police presence, making some question whether any risk factors involved in such a facility were being effectively managed by the service.

Christine Smith, who lives a few doors down, said: “We are pensioners no longer feel safe in our home and street. A few weeks ago there was another violent incident. It took three policemen to get the offender into a van that time.

“One poor man with small children has just bought a house next to it with no idea what he was getting himself into. Next door and opposite are two big houses that have been converted into tourist flats. They were horrified and you can bet won't be back to Matlock and Peak District.”She added: “It can't be right to have a place like this next to us all. Residents shouldn’t live in fear. We don't think it's right that a thing like this should be in the middle of the community.”

A spokesperson for NCHA said: “The service is delivered in partnership with Derbyshire Dales District Council, and provides move-on accommodation for young people, aged 18-25, who are either at risk of, or experiencing homelessness. Support workers are available to provide guidance and support to residents during the working week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re aware of recent incidents at the property involving one of our residents. This person no longer lives at Lime Grove Walk and won’t be returning. We’ll be supporting the police with any of their enquiries.”

They added: “It’s regrettable that the local community have experienced disturbances as a result of these incidents. We’ll be working with any current and future residents to understand the importance of being a good neighbour.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales District Council said the authority had nothing to add to that statement.