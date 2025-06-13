Two men arrested while trying car doors in Chesterfield
Police received a 999 call about suspicious persons trying car door handles in the Walton area of Chesterfield shortly after 2.30 am this morning (Thursday, June 13).
Officers swiftly attended the area and located two males nearby before arresting them. They remain in police custody while a thorough investigation is taking place.
Local Policing Inspector Josh Carter said: “In recent weeks we have seen a rise in reports of attempt theft from vehicle crime within the Walton area of Chesterfield.
"Due to these reports we have put extra resources into the area and have been working with the local community to try and identify these offenders
“In the early hours of this morning we received a 999 call and officers from both the Chesterfield Local Policing Unit and Operational Support based at force headquarters attended the scene. After a period of searching, two males were arrested on suspicion of attempted theft offences
“I want to reassure the public that when crimes are reported, they are taken seriously.
"My team work tirelessly to proactively target those causing harm to our communities however we rely on the public reporting incidents to us so that we can deploy our resources to the correct areas, at the correct times and maximise the opportunities of bringing offenders to justice."