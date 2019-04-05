Two men arrested after van thefts in Chesterfield

Two men have been arrested after a number of van thefts in Chesterfield.

The men were arrested in Rotherham on suspicion of seven offences from March 26 onwards.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "During a search of their address a number of power tools and general building tools have been located which they cannot account for.

"As such we are asking if anyone can identify any of this property as being theirs."

If you believe that any of the property in this image could be yours then contact PC 2668 GILL at Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference 19000154531.