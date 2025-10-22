Two men arrested after reports of attempted burglary at Chesterfield hotel housing asylum seekers
The incident took place just before midnight on Tuesday, October 21, when two men attempted to enter the Sandpiper Hotel at Sheffield Road in Chesterfield.
A witness reported that police cars arrived at the hotel, with officers and police dogs in attendance.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Officers were called to reports of two men attempting to enter a business in Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, at 11.59pm on Tuesday 21 October.
“Shortly after officers arrived, they located and arrested two men on suspicion of burglary.”
Jordan Brown, 23, of Immingham Grove, Staveley, has been charged with burglary and drink driving following the incident and Tristan Smith, 22, of Tansley Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, has been charged with burglary.
The pair have been released on conditional police bail and are due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 6.