Two men arrested after over 50 drain covers stolen from Derbyshire roads
Police have been alerted to the incidents which have taken place over previous weeks by Derbyshire County Council.
The Erewash area has been particularly affected but officers are also carrying out enquiries into further reports in the Spondon area of Derby.
Two men, aged 37 from Nottingham and aged 32 from Long Eaton, were arrested yesterday, on Tuesday, September 19 ,in connection with the theft of scrap metal by Nottinghamshire Police. It follows a report to them in relation a metal theft in the Burton Joyce area of Nottinghamshire.
Officers from the two police forces worked together to locate a vehicle suspected to be involved, which was stopped in Long Eaton.
Officers are continuing with their enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, or with information about stolen drain covers.
Anyone who can assist officers with their enquirires is asked to contact the force on the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 23*575054:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.