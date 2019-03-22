Two men arrested after Derbyshire taxi driver allegedly has knife pulled out on him

Two men have been arrested after a taxi driver allegedly had a knife pulled out on him last night.

Armed police officers and police dogs assisted with the search and arrest of the suspects along with the recovery of the knife.

The alleged incident happened in Ilkeston on Thursday.

Derbyshire Armed Response Unit tweeted: "Excellent teamwork yet again from Ops Support units helping @ErewashResponse - and a cracking result. Yet another knife incident we have to deal with - there are really no excuses. It’s not too late to hand in any bladed weapons as part of #OpSceptre. #OpsSupport."

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 860-210319 if you have any information.