Police have arrested two men after 800 cannabis plants were seized in a raid on a Derbyshire drugs farrm

The substantial cannabis grow was found during a police search at an address in Buxton earlier this week.

Officers executed a warrant at a commercial address in Staden Lane, where more than 800 cannabis plants were found in the address and seized by officers.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of cannabis production and were charged and remanded to appear at Stockport Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 4 September.

Dorjan Kaca, 30, and Ledjan Papajani, 39, both of no fixed address were further remanded into prison custody and are next due to appear at Manchester Crown Court, in Minshull Street, on 9 October.

Sergeant Patrick Haley, of the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We’d like to reiterate our thanks to the local community for their continued support in helping us to locate and dismantle large cannabis grows such as this. Anyone with concerns or information about drug misuse is urged to report it to us.”

Police have issued advice on the signs that cannabis is being grown near year and what to look out fo. These include:

Strange smells and sounds.

Frequent and varied visitors to a property, often at unusual times.

Gardening equipment being taken into a building or property, such as plant pots, fertiliser, fans and industrial lighting.

Windows are sealed and covered, or the curtains are permanently closed.

Heat from an adjoining property.

Cannabis farms are very dangerous places and pose a serious risk of fire. Often the electricity meter has been bypassed and overloaded electrical circuits run close to water-filled pipes.

If you have any information on illegal drug supply, or any concerns about suspicious activity or drug misuse in your area, you can contact Derbyshire police via: Website – they have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.