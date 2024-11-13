Two men arrested after 60kg of rare mineral Blue John stolen from the Peak District
Following a number of suspicious incidents in Castleton, the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team attended two addresses in the Greater Manchester area last night (Tuesday, November 12).
A search at one of the addresses recovered a large quantity of Blue John which is a rare semi-precious mineral that is unique to the area and not found anywhere else in the world. Two men were arrested in connection to the theft.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime Team: “We would estimate over 60kg were recovered! The site is SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest) protected and quarrying of Blue John is strictly controlled.
"Theft of this rare fluorite not only harms the natural environment of the site and local economy, but it also harms the site's Heritage. It is sometimes said that Blue John was first discovered by the Romans!”
Two men arrested have been released pending further investigation.