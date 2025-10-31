Two men admit ‘senseless and unprovoked attack’ on Derbyshire teenager who died from his injuries

Two men have admitted attacking a teenager on a night out in Derbyshire who later died from his injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Derrett was enjoying a night out with friends when he was assaulted in the Market Place, Ilkeston, in the early hours of Sunday 1 June. The 19-year-old died in hospital two days later.

Prior to the incident that led to Liam’s death, two groups of young men - who had been embroiled in a dispute for several years – got into a fight inside the Market Inn pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Violence spilled out into the street and a number of men were involved in altercations outside the venue.

His family said:“Liam brings amazing energy wherever he goes and makes everyone’s day brighter. He is our little ray of sunshine."

Witnesses said Liam was not involved in the fight but tried to stop it and urged those involved to calm down.

CCTV captured the incident unfolding and showed how Liam was first approached and hit by Kai Donachie causing him to stumble backwards.

He was then approached by Joshua Harris who hit him, causing Liam to fall to the floor and hit his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donachie and Harris are then seen to approach each other before later leaving the scene.

Ilkeston Market Place

Liam was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre hospital in Nottingham in a critical condition and died from his injuries the following Tuesday, 3 June.

Donachie and Harris were previously arrested and charged with murder. However, both submitted guilty pleas to new charges that were accepted by the prosecution during a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Thursday 30 October.

Donachie, (23), of Bilborough Road, Nottingham, admitted affray and Harris, (24), of Little Hallam Lane, Ilkeston, admitted manslaughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both were remanded into custody and are due to be sentenced at Derby Crown Court on 15 December.

In a family statement previously issued by Liam’s family, he was described as a ‘ray of sunshine’ who enjoyed snowboarding and who ‘brings amazing energy wherever he goes’.

Detective Chief Inspector Viki Ellis said: “This has been a deeply distressing case for Liam’s family and for everyone affected by his death.

“Whilst today’s guilty pleas cannot undo the pain caused, they will at least spare the family the further ordeal of a lengthy trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was a senseless and unprovoked attack on an innocent man, who was much loved by his family and popular within the community.

“It is a tragedy that simply should never have happened, and I hope the consequences serve as a reminder of the lasting devastation that violent actions can cause.”