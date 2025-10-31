Two men admit ‘senseless and unprovoked attack’ on Derbyshire teenager who died from his injuries
Liam Derrett was enjoying a night out with friends when he was assaulted in the Market Place, Ilkeston, in the early hours of Sunday 1 June. The 19-year-old died in hospital two days later.
Prior to the incident that led to Liam’s death, two groups of young men - who had been embroiled in a dispute for several years – got into a fight inside the Market Inn pub.
Violence spilled out into the street and a number of men were involved in altercations outside the venue.
Witnesses said Liam was not involved in the fight but tried to stop it and urged those involved to calm down.
CCTV captured the incident unfolding and showed how Liam was first approached and hit by Kai Donachie causing him to stumble backwards.
He was then approached by Joshua Harris who hit him, causing Liam to fall to the floor and hit his head.
Donachie and Harris are then seen to approach each other before later leaving the scene.
Liam was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre hospital in Nottingham in a critical condition and died from his injuries the following Tuesday, 3 June.
Donachie and Harris were previously arrested and charged with murder. However, both submitted guilty pleas to new charges that were accepted by the prosecution during a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Thursday 30 October.
Donachie, (23), of Bilborough Road, Nottingham, admitted affray and Harris, (24), of Little Hallam Lane, Ilkeston, admitted manslaughter.
Both were remanded into custody and are due to be sentenced at Derby Crown Court on 15 December.
In a family statement previously issued by Liam’s family, he was described as a ‘ray of sunshine’ who enjoyed snowboarding and who ‘brings amazing energy wherever he goes’.
Detective Chief Inspector Viki Ellis said: “This has been a deeply distressing case for Liam’s family and for everyone affected by his death.
“Whilst today’s guilty pleas cannot undo the pain caused, they will at least spare the family the further ordeal of a lengthy trial.
“This was a senseless and unprovoked attack on an innocent man, who was much loved by his family and popular within the community.
“It is a tragedy that simply should never have happened, and I hope the consequences serve as a reminder of the lasting devastation that violent actions can cause.”