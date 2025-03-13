Two jailed as drugs worth thousands, cash and weapons seized in and around Chesterfield

Just four days into the new year, the local policing team in Brimington dismantled a 150 plant cannabis grow in Heywood Street.

Four days later another large grow of 150 plants was discovered in Devon Drive, Brimington – in both incidents the electricity had been dangerously bypassed and both properties were made safe with enquiries ongoing into who was behind the grows.

On January 13 officers in Chesterfield stopped a car that was linked to drug dealing in Chantry Avenue, with a man in 20s arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs after drugs and cash were seized. He has been bailed while enquiries continue.

Another car was stopped by officers acting on intelligence in Newbold Road on January 16 and found the car was travelling on cloned plates and the driver was carrying a lock knife.

Christopher Gadsby, of HMP Nottingham, was charged with possession of a knife, fraudulently using a registration mark, driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

The 58-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 17 where he pleaded guilty and was jailed for 24 weeks.

Five days later officers arrested two men at a flat in Glumangate in the centre of the town where they found more than £40k worth of cannabis being packed up.

The pair, Marjol Dragoti, 31, and Rigert Dragoti, 36, both of no-fixed-abode were charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis.

They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 23 where they were remanded to prison before appearing at Derby Crown Court on February 20.

They were sentenced to 10 months in prison after pleading guilty of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

The work continued into February with a grow of 85 plants found at a flat in Littlemoor on February 23 – before March began with another 80 plants found at a house in Harehill Road, in Grangewood which, along with the plants from Littlemoor, were seized and destroyed.

Inspector Kara Simpson, who leads the policing team in Chesterfield, said: “We know that drug dealing and the crime that comes with it is one of our community’s top priorities.

“I would like to thank all those who have come forward with information about dealing that is happening in your area. The intelligence that you give helps us build a picture of how these criminal work – and ensures that we are targeting our resources where they are needed most.

“That information bolsters the work that we do within the force to identify those who are causing such devastation in our communities.

“I would ask that everyone does their part in coming forward with the information – no matter how insignificant it may seem – as sometimes those tiny pieces are the missing piece that helps put together the puzzle.”

Anyone who has information about drug dealing in their area should contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, in confidence:

Facebook – send a private message to DerbyshireConstabulary; Website – complete the online contact form; Phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report via their website.

