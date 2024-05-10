Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have arrested two men from the Bolsover area following separate incidents.

Officers from Bolsover and Clowne Police travelled out of the area to track down and trace, a suspect who was wanted for an alleged rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

The man was located, arrested, and transported to Ripley Custody, where he was interviewed in relation to these offences.

Later officers arrested another man in Bolsover for breach of injunction. He was taken to court where the judge heard the case and gave him a custodial sentence of one month suspended for six months.