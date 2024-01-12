Two properties where persistent concerns were raised around drugs and anti-social behaviour have been closed for three months.

Magistrates Court in Derby granted a three-month closure order on the addresses on Linden Grove in Matlock and at Lime Grove in Darley Dale.

Officers worked alongside Platform Housing to apply for the closure orders, following a multi-agency working group which had been set up to deal with issues in the area, including P3 Homeless Charity and Derbyshire Dales District Council.

Inspector Phil Booth, who is in charge of policing in the Derbyshire Dales, said: “It is well understood what a significant negative impact anti-social behaviour and disorder can have on other residents and the local community, and by working alongside partnership agencies we can find longer term solutions to ease the issues.

“The support of the community has been critical in helping us secure this action, and I would like to thank them for their help in building up the picture of the disorder which has been affecting them over recent months.”

Insp. Booth added: “We will continue to actively target anti-social behaviour, crime and drug related activity and send the message that this type of behaviour won’t be tolerated.

“I would urge anyone with concerns to report them to the police so that we can investigate and take appropriate action where necessary.”

Both properties are closed until April 9, 2024, and anyone who breaches the closure order without reasonable excuse is a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment or a fine.