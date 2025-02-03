Positive action is being taken to reduce anti-social behaviour on estates across Chesterfield – with two nuisance properties being closed down due to drug-related activity.

Since the start of 2025, Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) and Derbyshire Constabulary have been successful in obtaining three-month full closure orders for two properties in the borough, putting an end to distress for concerned neighbours.

Following concerns from neighbours about the constant flow of people attending the property at all hours, 10 Chertsey Close in Grangewood was the first property to be served with a closure notice.

It comes after reports from residents about suspected drug-related activity, which saw the council’s housing team launch an investigation. Cameras were installed to help gather evidence, which was used at the court hearing at Derby Magistrates Court on January 16 2025.

Two Chesterfield addresses have been hit with closure orders. Credit: CBC

A further three-month full closure order was granted by Derby Magistrates Court on January 17 2025, which ordered 1 Sidmouth Court at Newbold Moor, to be fully closed. This followed reports of nuisance behaviour, drug dealing, excessive amounts of visitors attending the property and reports of threatening comments to the local community.

Both of the addresses were identified for a closure order due to police intelligence on the use of drugs, and information reported by local residents.

The closure orders mean that nobody, including the tenant, can attend these properties during the three-month period other than council officers or emergency services. Any person who breaches the closure order could be arrested and may be liable to a fine or imprisonment or both.

Councillor Jean Innes, cabinet member for housing, said: “We want to make sure that everyone feels comfortable in their own homes and their local area – and we will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in our communities.

“We’re really grateful for the hard work of our housing officers who have worked closely with the police to obtain these two closure orders and prevent any further distress for concerned neighbours.

“We will always act on any reports from concerned residents, so if you are worried about anti-social behaviour in your local area, please report it so that we can take action as soon as possible.”

Police Constable Stuart Hind, of the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We always work with tenants in order to give them an opportunity to turn things around. However, there does come an end point where we have to take enforcement action.

“Residents who are trying to lead decent lives should not have to put up with nuisance neighbours bringing criminality to their doorstep.

“We will always be there to take swift action to ensure the majority of law-abiding residents will not have their lives blighted by the nuisance minority.

“The team would also like to thank the local community for coming forward to report nuisance incidents, which has been vital to us securing these closure orders. If you have been a victim or crime, or have witnessed crime in your community, please tell us and we will take swift action.”