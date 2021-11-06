Two cars with no insurance seized at Barlborough and Heath by Derbyshire roads police
Two cars which were found to have no insurance were seized by Derbyshire traffic police at Barlborough and Heath.
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 5:11 pm
Updated
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 5:12 pm
The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that it had taken away a Toyota Yaris hatchback at Heath and a BMW at Barlborough today, Saturday, November 6.
The Derbyshire force’s specialist road unit posted images of the two vehicles on Twitter at 4.38pm, on Saturday, saying “Yaris at Heath. No insurance. No car. BMW at Barlborough. No insurance. No car. #Seized. #Seized.”