The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that it had taken away a Toyota Yaris hatchback at Heath and a BMW at Barlborough today, Saturday, November 6.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The Derbyshire force’s specialist road unit posted images of the two vehicles on Twitter at 4.38pm, on Saturday, saying “Yaris at Heath. No insurance. No car. BMW at Barlborough. No insurance. No car. #Seized. #Seized.”