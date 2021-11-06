Two cars with no insurance seized at Barlborough and Heath by Derbyshire roads police

Two cars which were found to have no insurance were seized by Derbyshire traffic police at Barlborough and Heath.

By Dale Spridgeon
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 5:11 pm
Updated Saturday, 6th November 2021, 5:12 pm

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that it had taken away a Toyota Yaris hatchback at Heath and a BMW at Barlborough today, Saturday, November 6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Derbyshire force’s specialist road unit posted images of the two vehicles on Twitter at 4.38pm, on Saturday, saying “Yaris at Heath. No insurance. No car. BMW at Barlborough. No insurance. No car. #Seized. #Seized.”

Yaris seized at Heath
BMW seized at Barlborough