Two arrests made over criminal damage at unauthorised encampment in Bakewell

Officers from Derbyshire’s Rural Crime Team attended an unauthorised encampment at the Agricultural Business Centre at Bakewell yesterday (Wednesday, June 15) alongside colleagues from Bakewell, Hathersage, and White Peak Villages safer neighbourhood teams.

Once in attendance, officers arrested two men in relation to criminal damage offences with the pair subsequently charged and bailed with conditions preventing them from returning to the area.

They will appear in court at a later date.