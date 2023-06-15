News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Two arrests made over criminal damage at unauthorised encampment in Bakewell

Two men have been arrested by police following reports of criminal damage in Bakewell.
By Oliver McManus
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 14:29 BST

Officers from Derbyshire’s Rural Crime Team attended an unauthorised encampment at the Agricultural Business Centre at Bakewell yesterday (Wednesday, June 15) alongside colleagues from Bakewell, Hathersage, and White Peak Villages safer neighbourhood teams.

Once in attendance, officers arrested two men in relation to criminal damage offences with the pair subsequently charged and bailed with conditions preventing them from returning to the area.

They will appear in court at a later date.

Two arrests have been made in relation to criminal damage offencesTwo arrests have been made in relation to criminal damage offences
Two arrests have been made in relation to criminal damage offences