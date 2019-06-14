Two arrested during attempted shop burglary near Chesterfield

Two people have been arrested on burglary and driving offences after they were caught during an attempted shop burglary.

The incident happened in the early hours of today (June 14) in Tupton when the two men were caught attempting to break into the Nisa store.

The car, seized at the scene by officers.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "Burglary in progress at local shop reported. This Golf with no reg plate seen leaving the scene.

"Fails to stop for Derbyshire Armed Response Unit, leading to a pursuit.

"A stinger was deployed and the car boxed in. Rolling round on slicks. Two arrested for burglary and driving offences."