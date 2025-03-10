Two arrested as ‘substantial amount’ of drugs found in car after stop search in Derbyshire
Officers from the Eckington and Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) conducted an intelligence lead vehicle stop on Ash Crescent in Eckington on Friday, March 7.
Whilst speaking with the male and female, officers detected a strong smell of cannabis coming from within the vehicle and a suspicious change in their behaviour.
Using Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, officers stop searched both individuals and the vehicle – which revealed a substantial amount of cannabis, electronic scales and other items associated with drug usage.
Both mobile phones were seized and the male and female were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B cannabis.
A spokesperson for Eckington and Killamarsh SNT said: “If you know anyone who is dealing drugs in the area, please report it to us. Your information can make a real difference in protecting our neighbourhoods. Take action and create a safer environment.”
Anyone who has any information about drug dealing is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the methods below:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
If you're hard of hearing or have a speech impairment use the textphone service 18001 101 or text 07800 002414 or email [email protected]
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.