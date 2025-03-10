Two arrested as ‘substantial amount’ of drugs found in car after stop search in Derbyshire

Police have arrested two people after a quantity of drugs was discovered in Eckington.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Eckington and Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) conducted an intelligence lead vehicle stop on Ash Crescent in Eckington on Friday, March 7.

Whilst speaking with the male and female, officers detected a strong smell of cannabis coming from within the vehicle and a suspicious change in their behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, officers stop searched both individuals and the vehicle – which revealed a substantial amount of cannabis, electronic scales and other items associated with drug usage.

A substantial amount of cannabis, electronic scales and other items associated with drug usage were discovered after a search stop at Ash Crescent in Eckington.

Both mobile phones were seized and the male and female were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B cannabis.

A spokesperson for Eckington and Killamarsh SNT said: “If you know anyone who is dealing drugs in the area, please report it to us. Your information can make a real difference in protecting our neighbourhoods. Take action and create a safer environment.”

Anyone who has any information about drug dealing is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the methods below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

If you're hard of hearing or have a speech impairment use the textphone service 18001 101 or text 07800 002414 or email [email protected]

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.