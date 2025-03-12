Two arrested after spree of thefts in and around Chesterfield - as suspect walks towards police car with money in his hand

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 12th Mar 2025, 15:02 BST
Police have arrested two suspects after a number of thefts in Bolsover, Chesterfield and Pinxton.

Officers from Bolsover and Creswell SNT (Safer Neighbourhood Team) went incognito to try and apprehend two people who were suspected of committing numerous shop thefts.

They conducted door knocks in the Bolsover area on Friday, March 7, before spotting one of the suspects walking towards their unmarked police vehicle with money in their hand.

They were arrested at the scene and shortly the second suspect was arrested at a nearby address.

Two suspects were arrested and interviewed for a total of 15 crimes across Bolsover, Chesterfield and Pinxton.

Both suspects were shortly conveyed to Ripley Custody Suite where they were interviewed for a total of 15 crimes across Bolsover, Chesterfield and Pinxton. They were charged with many of the offences and remanded for court the following day.

A spokesperson for Bolsover and Creswell SNT said: “A couple of door knocks, and some good fortune led to the capture of one of the suspects. It always helps when they walk towards the unmarked police vehicle with money in their hand.”

