Two arrested after incident in Derbyshire town sees man taken to hospital with serious injuries

Police officers have arrested two men following an incident in Shirebrook.

Derbyshire police were made aware of a man that had been admitted to hospital with serious injuries on Saturday, June 28, following an incident earlier in the evening.

A 22-year-old man has been since arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He has been released on bail as enquiries continue.

A 20-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in police custody.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in or around The Gate Inn pub on King Edward Street in Shirebrook on Saturday evening.

The enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are trying to establish details of how the man became injured.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage in the area of Main Street.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show this incident and we would ask anyone who sees this video not to share it but to send it directly to us.”

Anyone who has any information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting the reference number 25*377605 using any of the following methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.