Two arrested after drugs raid at property near Chesterfield – as police, fire and rescue and ambulance attend

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 28th Oct 2024, 10:58 BST
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs following a drugs raid in Inkersall.

Officers from Staveley Police SNT have carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Curbar Curve this morning (Monday, October 28).

Acting on intelligence, officers attended the property, near the junctions of McMahon Avenue and Kinder Road, at 10am and two people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs.

Due to concerns about substances at the address, both Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the scene as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Staveley Police SNT said: “There is not believed to be any risk to anyone outside the address that is being searched and there are no evacuations of properties.”

