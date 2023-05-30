News you can trust since 1855
Truck driver tries to run off after being pulled over on M1 in Derbyshire

A truck driver who tried to run off when police pulled him over on the M1 in Derbyshire had a lorryload of apparently stolen tyres.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 30th May 2023, 07:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 07:35 BST

Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said after they stopped the vehicle on the M1, close to Markham Vale at Junction 29a, the driver tried to run off but was arrested shortly afterwards.

A spokesperson added that the vehicle was: “Full of brand new tyres, which don't appear to belong to driver, anybody missing them?”

The driver tried ro run off when pulled over by policeThe driver tried ro run off when pulled over by police
