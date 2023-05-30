Truck driver tries to run off after being pulled over on M1 in Derbyshire
A truck driver who tried to run off when police pulled him over on the M1 in Derbyshire had a lorryload of apparently stolen tyres.
Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said after they stopped the vehicle on the M1, close to Markham Vale at Junction 29a, the driver tried to run off but was arrested shortly afterwards.
A spokesperson added that the vehicle was: “Full of brand new tyres, which don't appear to belong to driver, anybody missing them?”