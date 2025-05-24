Trio jailed over the false imprisonment of a teenage boy in a Derbyshire village

Three people have been given jail sentences over the false imprisonment of a teenage boy in a Derbyshire village.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The then 15-year-old victim was coerced into selling Class A drugs for a gang for several days leading up to the false imprisonment incident on Saturday 17 February 2024.

He had arranged to meet up with members of the group in Pinxton to hand over cash and drugs, however they claimed he owed them more money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Brown, 28, Heather Hart, 23, and Connor Wheelhouse, 25, then falsely imprisoned the boy, who was threatened while being driven around in a car.

Thomas Brown, Connor Wheelhouse and Alfie Poole

Officers were alerted to the incident and thankfully the boy was later found safe and well.

Brown, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and dealing cocaine. He was jailed for six years and eight months.

Hart, formerly of Alfreton, admitted false imprisonment and dealing cocaine. She was handed an 18-month jail term, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 150 hours unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wheelhouse, of Riddings, pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and was jailed for two years and three months. All were imposed with a restraining order not to contact the victim for five years.

Two other men who had nothing to do with the false imprisonment of the boy but did play a role in the drug dealing operation were also handed prison sentences.

Craig Mills, 47, of Colliery Road, Pinxton, admitted dealing cocaine and was handed an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was also made to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Alfie Poole, 25, of Arlington Road, Derby, admitted dealing cocaine and was jailed for three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Kane Martin, who led the investigation, said: “This was a horrendous crime that left the victim fearing for their safety and we are pleased to see that those involved have been punished.

“I would like to pay tribute to the hard work of everyone on the team who dedicated themselves to this complex case to ensure that justice was served for the victim.”

DI Martin added that this was a stark reminder of how criminal networks exploit children and vulnerable individuals to transport and sell drugs across different regions with a lure of money and luxury lifestyles – a practice known as County Lines.

He said: “These groups often use threats, violence, and manipulation to maintain control over their victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would encourage parents, carers, and the community to be aware of the signs of exploitation, which can include unexplained absences, sudden changes in behaviour, or the appearance of expensive items that the young person cannot account for.

“The safety and well-being of young people in our community is our upmost priority, and if you suspect that a young person is being exploited, we urge you to contact us. Together, we can prevent these criminals from causing further harm.”