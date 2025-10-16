Trio jailed over drugs line bringing heroin and crack cocaine into Derbyshire

Three men have been locked up for their involvement in an organised drugs line that brought heroin and crack cocaine into Derbyshire

The sentencings follow a dedicated Derbyshire police investigation – Operation Leedstown - which centred on disrupting the possession and supply of drugs into Long Eaton via the so-called ‘Max Line’.

The investigation saw officers from the Criminal Exploitation Team gather a catalogue of evidence which led to the prosecution of the main players in the Max Line - Yohan Stanbury and Aaron Sisson.

The pair each had a role in controlling the Max Line – with Stanbury being a more senior member of the enterprise – which included directing runners to supply heroin and crack cocaine. In addition, Kayne Wilson was also jailed for his role in the drug dealing gang.

Yohan Stanbury, Aaron Sisson and Kayne Wilson

Stanbury was stopped by officers on 8 October last year whilst driving in Cleveland Avenue, Long Eaton.

On searching his vehicle, officers found 50 individual wraps of crack cocaine and heroin amounting to a street value of around £500, as well as the mobile phone linked to the drugs line.

He was arrested and almost £2000 in cash was found during a search at an address in Nottinghamshire.

He was charged and remanded that same day, and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on 9 October where he was further remanded into prison custody.

Aaron Sisson, the main runner for the Max Line, was arrested on 16 October following a warrant at his home.

Officers seized several bags of crack cocaine during the search, which had an estimated street value of £2600. They also recovered multiple mobile phones which showed evidence of drug supply. Following forensic tests, Sisson’s fingerprints were found on the seized drugs.

He was subsequently charged and remanded to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on 17 October.

Officers also executed a search warrant at the home of Wilson on 31 October during which they arrested him after discovering a quantity of drugs, phones, cash and weapons.

Stanbury (29), of Burgass Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply, possession of a Class B drug and acquiring, using of having possession of criminal property, namely £1785 in cash. He was jailed for three years and four months.

Sisson (19), of Bramcote Lane, Chilwell, Nottinghamshire, admitted possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine. He was sentenced to five years in a young offenders’ institution.

Wilson (20), of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place. He will serve three years in a young offenders’ institution.

Detective Inspector Chris Ford, who heads up the Criminal Exploitation Team, said: “This case illustrates the proactive work which goes on 24/7 to target and disrupt the supply of drugs and deal with offenders robustly, across our county.

“County lines drug dealing has a significant impact on communities, causing devastation to the lives of those affected by addiction, exploiting vulnerable adults and young people, and bringing with it associated serious violence and other crime.

“If you suspect drug-related crime is happening in your area, please report it to us. We will treat every piece of information with care and will not hesitate to take the action as appropriate.”