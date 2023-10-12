Tributes paid to 'amazing guy who always put others before himself' after he tragically dies in Peak District

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wayne Large, 46, had sadly taken his life in Peak District at the beginning of August, after a long and draining fight with depression.

Family and friends have now paid tributes to a ‘dear and caring’ man after many mourners attended his funeral at Dukinfield crematorium.

Selena Greaves, who has been Wayne’s partner for 25 years, said: “Wayne was an amazing guy who always put other people before himself. He'd help anyone out if he could, even complete strangers with broken down bikes at the side of the road. Even if he couldn't help them there and then he'd offer to run them and their bikes somewhere in his van- an ex ambulance or Vanbulance as Wayne liked to call it.

"His 46 years he packed more into his life than most people would do in a lifetime and I'm happy and very lucky I got to spend 25 years of them with Wayne. He'd made so many great friends over the years and the fantastic turnout at his service just showed this.

Recalling early days of their relationship, Selena added: “I first noticed Wayne when I was coming back from the farm one day with my mum after seeing to my horse. He got on the same bus as me after finishing work. He was so cute looking I spotted him straight away. I was shocked when he started talking to my mum, asking about my two older brothers, turned out he used to be friends with them in school getting up to alsorts of trouble.

“My mum took an instant disliking to him so that made 16-year-old me even more obsessed with him. It wasn't long after I asked him out for him to knock me back. A week or so later he picked up the courage and asked me out and from then we hit it off.”

Wayne was part of many local groups including TRF (The Trail Rider's Fellowship) to APTR (Association of Peak Trail Rider's) - and fought tooth and nail to keep green lanes open for everyone to enjoy and use. He also supported many charities like RTTL (Ride To The Wall) and ROR (Ring of Red).

Wayne loved animals and had many hobbies including motorcycles, train sets, computers, cars, pushbikes and photography. One of his favourite pass times was green laning. Most weekends he spent time exploring the countryside with his friends.

Selena added: “Wayne used to spend hours researching and locating places to visit like waterfalls and bothies. We would then drive all over the country to find these little hidden beauty spots. We spent many days exploring the countryside, old ruins, follies and castles with our late dog Kujo. I think this was when Wayne was at his happiest.