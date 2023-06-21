News you can trust since 1855
Travellers who set up camp in Chesterfield to be taken to court

Chesterfield Borough Council says it has started the legal process of removing Travellers from land in Hasland.
By Oliver McManus
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:47 BST- 1 min read

The group set up a camp off Storforth Lane last weekend, with Chesterfield Borough Council saying earlier in the week that they intended to serve an eviction notice and were ‘prepared to take further action’. Now the council says they are awaiting a court date so that the Travellers can be moved on.

Groups can be served a Section 62 Notice that allows a senior officer to direct those in an unauthorised encampment consisting of at least one vehicle and caravan to leave land, if the local authority can provide a suitable pitch for the caravans elsewhere within the area.

Councillor Jean Innes, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “We are currently progressing the eviction process in order to move the group of travellers on from Clubby Field, we are waiting for a court date to be confirmed.”

Travellers are back on park land off Storforth Lane in HaslandTravellers are back on park land off Storforth Lane in Hasland
