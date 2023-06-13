The group set up a camp off Storforth Lane over the weekend, with Chesterfield Borough Council saying they intended to serve an eviction notice and were ‘prepared to take further action’.

Groups can be served a Section 62 Notice that allows a senior officer to direct those in an unauthorised encampment consisting of at least one vehicle and caravan to leave land, if the local authority can provide a suitable pitch for the caravans elsewhere within the area. Failure to comply with a police direction to leave is an offence.

Travellers have set up illegal camps in the area before, as seen here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “We are aware that a group of Travellers are currently in Clubby Field off Storforth Lane.