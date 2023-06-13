News you can trust since 1855
Travellers who set up camp in Chesterfield to be served with eviction notice

Chesterfield Borough Council says it has started the legal process of removing Travellers from land in Hasland.
By Oliver McManus
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:35 BST

The group set up a camp off Storforth Lane over the weekend, with Chesterfield Borough Council saying they intended to serve an eviction notice and were ‘prepared to take further action’.

Groups can be served a Section 62 Notice that allows a senior officer to direct those in an unauthorised encampment consisting of at least one vehicle and caravan to leave land, if the local authority can provide a suitable pitch for the caravans elsewhere within the area. Failure to comply with a police direction to leave is an offence.

Travellers have set up illegal camps in the area before, as seen here.Travellers have set up illegal camps in the area before, as seen here.
A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “We are aware that a group of Travellers are currently in Clubby Field off Storforth Lane.

“Our team will be serving the travellers with a legal eviction notice and we are prepared to take further action as required”