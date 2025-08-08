Travellers set up illegal encampment outside Derbyshire leisure centre – as council moves to reassure residents

A council has moved to reassure residents after an illegal traveller encampment appeared outside a Derbyshire leisure centre.

Killamarsh Parish Council has issued a statement today (Friday, August 8) after a group of travellers set up an illegal encampment outside the Killamarsh Active leisure centre on Stanley Street, Killamarsh.

A council spokesperson said: “The parish council is aware of the presence of a small group of travellers currently camped on the Killamarsh Active car park.

“We want to reassure residents that the matter is being addressed by officers from North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) in coordination with the police.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as appropriate.”