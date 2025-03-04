Travellers return to set up camp in Chesterfield on site that saw encampment spring up six months ago
A traveller encampment has been established in Chesterfield – on a site that saw another camp set up just a few months ago.
A traveller encampment has been set up today (Tuesday, March 4) on land located off Birchwood Crescent in Grangewood – with photos from the scene showing a number of caravans parked on the site.
This is the second time that travellers have arrived at the site over the last six months – with an encampment being established in the same place back in September 2024.
Derbyshire Police and Chesterfield Borough Council have been approached for comment by the Derbyshire Times.