Travellers return to set up camp in Chesterfield on site that saw encampment spring up six months ago

A traveller encampment has been established in Chesterfield – on a site that saw another camp set up just a few months ago.

A traveller encampment has been set up today (Tuesday, March 4) on land located off Birchwood Crescent in Grangewood – with photos from the scene showing a number of caravans parked on the site.

This is the second time that travellers have arrived at the site over the last six months – with an encampment being established in the same place back in September 2024.

Derbyshire Police and Chesterfield Borough Council have been approached for comment by the Derbyshire Times.