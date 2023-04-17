Train guard covered in urine during assault at Derbyshire station - as police seek teenage offender

A train guard was hit by a container full of urine that was thrown by a teenager standing on the overbridge.

The incident happened just before 6 pm on Friday, April 14.

The container made contact with the guard, covering him in urine.

The incident happened at the Whitwell train station just before 6 pm on Friday, April 14. A train guard was hit by a container full of urine that was thrown by a male standing on the overbridge.

The offender is described as white, aged around 16-years-old, approx 5ft 8ins in height with short dark coloured hair. He was wearing a black coloured puffa jacket, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any information, to come forward and assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 547 of 14/04/2023