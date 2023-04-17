News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
2 minutes ago Protestors halt World Snooker Championships at The Crucible
2 hours ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
7 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
7 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
7 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation

Train guard covered in urine during assault at Derbyshire station - as police seek teenage offender

British Transport Police officers are appealing for witnesses following an incident at Whitwell station in Derbyshire.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Apr 2023, 17:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 17:02 BST

A train guard was hit by a container full of urine that was thrown by a teenager standing on the overbridge.

The incident happened just before 6 pm on Friday, April 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The container made contact with the guard, covering him in urine.

The incident happened at the Whitwell train station just before 6 pm on Friday, April 14.  A train guard was hit by a container full of urine that was thrown by a male standing on the overbridge.The incident happened at the Whitwell train station just before 6 pm on Friday, April 14.  A train guard was hit by a container full of urine that was thrown by a male standing on the overbridge.
The incident happened at the Whitwell train station just before 6 pm on Friday, April 14.  A train guard was hit by a container full of urine that was thrown by a male standing on the overbridge.
Most Popular

The offender is described as white, aged around 16-years-old, approx 5ft 8ins in height with short dark coloured hair. He was wearing a black coloured puffa jacket, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any information, to come forward and assist the investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 547 of 14/04/2023

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.