Tragic discovery of dog’s body - with 11 puncture wounds to its head - in the grounds of Derbyshire’s Elvaston Castle sparks RSPCA appeal
The sad discovery was made by a member of the public on Monday, March 10 – when the dog’s body was found in a stream within the grounds of Elvaston Castle.
The light-coloured brown dog was an unneutered male, with his microchip revealing that he was a four-year-old called Dozer.
The body was removed and taken to a vet for an examination, and the dog is believed to have been dead for less than 24 hours from when he was found. Dozer had 11 puncture wounds on his head, and no other injuries or wounds were found on his body.
A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “It must have been very upsetting for the members of the public to find this dog and we are grateful to them for reporting this and to the staff at the estate for all their help.
“We do not believe the dog had been at the location for very long and so we are appealing for information to see if anyone saw someone in the area on March 10.
“Dozer did have a microchip, but when we followed up the contact details – which were not up to date – we were told the dog had since been rehomed twice.
“If anyone recognises the dog’s description or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area, I'd ask them to contact us on 0300 123 8018, quoting incident number 01466224.”