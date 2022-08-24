News you can trust since 1855
Tractor-licence driver found behind the wheel of BMW in Chesterfield

Derbyshire police stopped the driver of this BMW in Chesterfield and found he only had a licence to drive – a tractor.

By Phil Bramley
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 7:58 am
Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the vehicle was stopped in the Littlemoor area of the town and that, when questioned, the driver claimed he had a full driving licence.

They added “He has...sort of, Category F (tractor) only PLH for Category B and no insurance either, oh dear.”

The BMW was seized by police

The driver was reported and his vehicle seized