Due to recent occurrences of vandalism across local parks, toilets located in public green spaces will close at an earlier time of 3pm, from today (Friday, November 11).

In the latest incident at Eastwood Park in Hasland, on Monday, October 31, vandals damaged the door of the disabled toilet and pulled the alarm cord – resulting in a mistaken call to emergency services because park staff believed someone was in need of help.

On Wednesday November 2, vandals also defaced the toilet block in Holmebrook Valley Country Park using soap and toilet tissue, before flooding the building by leaving the sink taps turned on.

Both incidents appeared to take place between late afternoon and late at night on the dates specified. As a result of these events, the council has been forced to revisit the closing times of public toilets in the borough to help protect them from vandals and ensure they can be used at key times by park-goers.

Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We appreciate that the vast majority of residents enjoy using our green spaces and treat public facilities with respect. However, the inconsiderate actions of a small minority are continuing to cost public money and negatively impact our residents.

“We are extremely disappointed to be forced to reduce the opening hours of public toilets because of the actions of the few. We hope that we can revise the new closing times in the near future when we believe it is appropriate to do so.

“If anyone has information which can help us identify the vandals, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Vandalism has been reported on multiple occasions in previous months in parks across Chesterfield.

Holmebrook Valley Park was targeted twice this year – in April and in June. On the second occasion the park was left covered in glass and litter. The fire alarm in the main pavilion building was set off along with a fire extinguisher being discharged. As a consequence facilities were closed and police issued a dispersal order covering the whole park for 48 hours.

In April public toilets were attacked both at Eastwood Park and Holmebrook Valley Park with dispensers and driers ripped off the walls. Doors were also torn off the hinges at both sites making the toilets unsafe to use. Both facilities remained closed while the repair work was carried out.

Following the most recent reports, toilet blocks located in parks will continue to open at around 7am but will close at an earlier time of 3pm as of Friday 11 November.