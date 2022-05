Derbyshire Dales District Council has reported that the male toilets at Bakewell Recreation Ground were hit by vandals overnight.

The doors have been badly damaged, and it appears as though an attempt was made to remove, or interfere with, the payment machine.

The council said that the toilets will remain closed for the time being, while they organise repairs.

