A “tiny” puppy who was either thrown from a bridge or dumped in a Peak District river was rescued by the RSPCA – who have launched an investigation into the incident.

An eight-week old spaniel puppy called Coco was rescued after being found on a bed of sticks in the middle of the River Derwent. He was discovered underneath Froggatt Bridge in the Peak District on September 25.

RSPCA Inspector Graeme Brookes, who is investigating for the animal welfare charity, said: “We’re really keen to find out where he’s come from and how he came to be in the river.

“It’s particularly sad to think what could have happened to such a tiny puppy if he’d not been spotted when he was. He had bruising to his spine and was suffering from worms. Thankfully, he’s now recovering in our care. Coco appeared to have recently been clipped and his whiskers had been cut back too.

Coco was rescued from the River Derwent. Credit: RSPCA

“Coco was found at 6.30pm so we think he was dumped between 1pm and 6.30pm. There is no way he could have got to where he was found himself so we suspect he was dumped, or possibly thrown off the bridge.”

Anyone who recognises Coco or has information about where he’s come from is asked to contact the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting incident number 01643220. The what3words for the location are:///processes.download.necks.

Coco is not yet ready for rehoming but many animals rescued by the charity are currently in desperate need of homes. The RSPCA is asking animal-lovers to give rescue pets the second chance they deserve this ‘Adoptober’. The charity’s annual rehoming drive highlights animals in need, and encourages more people to consider adopting one of the lonely pets featured on the RSPCA Findapet website who are looking for a forever home.