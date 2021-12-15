Thugs, thieves and dodgy drivers: North Derbyshire people before the courts
Below are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.
Oliver London, 27, of Manknell Road, Whittington Moor: Guilty of criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Made to pay £30 compensation, £85 court costs and £22 victim surcharge.
Martin Roddis, 65, of New Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield: Guilty of drink driving – namely 50 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.He wasjailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months – due to this being the defendant’s third drink drive offence within 10 years and an accident was caused.He was also banned from driving for 48 months, handed six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 12 rehabilitation activity days. Ordered to pay £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Davey Bentley, 24, of Church Street, Riddings, Alfreton: Guilty of stealing a satnav, having an article for use in connection with theft – a namely screwdriver, cannabis possession, entering a garage as a trespasser and stealing a pedal bike, a JD sports bag, three cans of Boddingtons bitter, two bottles of Vagabond, a four pack of Peroni lager and one bottle of wine. Case adjourned for sentence.
Mark Foster, 42, of York Crescent, Doe Lea, Chesterfield: Guilty of stealing various tools worth £280 belonging to B&Q. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with 12 rehabilitation activity days.
Kevin Hall, 29, of Gladstone Street, Heanor: Guilty of two counts of threatening behaviour. Fined £120, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Simon Deaton, 44, of The Green, Hasland: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Fined £166, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Andrew Docherty, 60, of Netherthorpe, Staveley: Guilty of having control of or managing a house in multiple occupation which was not licensed. Fined £5,000, made to pay £190 victim surcharge and £1,340 court costs.
Janis Bajars, 33, of Furnace Row, Somercotes: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per – namely 36 miles per hour. Fined £192, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Dane Gale, 32, of Lawrence Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, made to pay £66 victim surcharge and £620 court costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Matthew Green, 33, of Thorntree Court, Grangewood, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order varied with three rehabilitation activity days and a drug rehabilitation requirement. Made to pay £60 court costs.
Zak Ianson, 26, of Park Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninsured.Banned from driving for six months, fined £120, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.