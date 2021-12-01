Thugs, dodgy drivers and repeat offenders: North Derbyshire people in court

Louisa Hodgetts, 37, of Ward Close, Wirksworth, Matlock: Guilty of drink driving – namely 159 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months due to “extremely high reading”, being involved in an accident and refusing an initial test. Banned from driving for 36 months, handed 20 rehabilitation activity days. Made to pay £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Paul Overton, 46, of Rockley Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment. Handed 69-day curfew with electronic tag.

Andrew Mellors, 38, of Sutton Hall Road, Bolsover, Chesterfield: Guilty of two counts of criminal damage. Case adjourned.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Karl Hill, 54, of Hucklow Avenue, Boythorpe, Chesterfield: Guilty of drink driving – namely 62 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Banned from driving for six months.

Patrick Mellon, 51, of Kirkman Road, Losco, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 46 mph miles per hour. Fined £80, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

James Murphy, 38, of View Cottage, Hallmoor Road, Darley Dale, Matlock: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £180, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £620 court costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Matthew Oakes, 25, of Skevingtons Lane, Cotmanhay, Ilkeston: Guilty of stealing a Garmin satnav and interfering with a vehicle. Jailed for 16 weeks – aggravated by record for similar offence and offending on post sentence supervision that was not being complied with. Made to pay £128 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.

Eleanor Bidmead, 23, of Fairfield Road, Buxton: Guilty of assault by beating and commission of a further offence while serving a suspended sentence order. Case sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.

Linda Henshaw, 74 of Scarborough Avenue, Ilkeston: Guilty of assault by beating and committing a further offence while subject of a two-year conditional discharge order. Handed one-year community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Jack Greenhough, 23, of Primrose Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment and committing a further offence while subject of a 12-month conditional discharge order. Jailed for 28 days.

Luke Brannigan, 31, of Little Hallam Lane, Ilkeston: Guilty of stealing a lawn mower and a bike and failing to surrender to custody at Derby Magistrates Court. Discharged conditionally for 6 months. Fined £120, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.