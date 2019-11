Firefighters were called to a crash near Chesterfield.

A crew from Staveley arrived at the scene of the collision, on Crompton Road in Staveley, after receiving a call at around 12.37pm this afternoon (Wednesday, November 20).

Crews made the three vehicles involved safe.

There were no injuries.

The incident was left with Derbyshire Police.

