Three police officers assaulted as they attend incidents in Derbyshire

An officer was allegedly assaulted as they arrested a woman following an incident in High Street, Alfreton at around 1pm on Thursday 12 January.

Emma Clarke has been charged with one count of assaulting an emergency worker. The 32-year old, of Hall Street, Alfreton, has been released on police bail to attend Chesterfield Justice Centre on Thursday 2 February.

Later that same day in Derby, two more officers were assaulted after being called to an incident in Cavendish Court at 6pm. A man in his 20s allegedly bit two officers, one on the hand and the other on the elbow.

