Three police officers assaulted as they attend incidents in Derbyshire
Three officers have been assaulted during separate incidents in Derbyshire.
An officer was allegedly assaulted as they arrested a woman following an incident in High Street, Alfreton at around 1pm on Thursday 12 January.
Emma Clarke has been charged with one count of assaulting an emergency worker. The 32-year old, of Hall Street, Alfreton, has been released on police bail to attend Chesterfield Justice Centre on Thursday 2 February.
Later that same day in Derby, two more officers were assaulted after being called to an incident in Cavendish Court at 6pm. A man in his 20s allegedly bit two officers, one on the hand and the other on the elbow.
Chief Inspector Steve Johnson said: “Any assault on an officer or staff member is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Officers and staff work hard every day to keep our county safe and those who commit these crimes will be brought to justice.”