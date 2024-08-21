Three people plead guilty to false imprisonment of teenage boy in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three people have pleaded guilty to the false imprisonment of a teenage boy in a Derbyshire village earlier this year.

Thomas Brown, 27, Heather Hart, 22, and Connor Wheelhouse, 24, entered their guilty pleas during a hearing at Northampton Crown Court

The 15-year-old is believed to have been coerced into selling Class A drugs for the group for several days leading up to the incident on Saturday 17 February 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had arranged to meet up with members of the group in Pinxton to hand over cash and drugs, however they claimed he owed them more money.

The boy was threatened and officers were alerted by the boy’s mother who reported he had been kidnapped

The boy was threatened and officers were alerted by the boy’s mother who reported he had been kidnapped. He was later was found safe and well and an investigation was launched.

Thomas Brown, of no fixed address, Heather Hart formerly of Westhouses, Alfreton, and Connor Wheelhouse Riddings, are due to be sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Friday 22 November 2024.

Detective Inspector Kane Martin, who leads our criminal exploitation teams, said: “This case is a stark reminder of the dangers our young people face from criminal groups who exploit their vulnerabilities for financial gain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The victim in this case was manipulated into a dangerous situation, which had the potential to have a much worse outcome.”

County Lines is a term used to describe the operation of criminal networks that exploit children and vulnerable individuals to transport and sell drugs across different regions with a lure of money and luxury lifestyles. These groups often use threats, violence, and manipulation to maintain control over their victims.

DI Martin added: “We would encourage parents, carers, and the community to be aware of the signs of exploitation, which can include unexplained absences, sudden changes in behaviour, or the appearance of expensive items that the young person cannot account for.

“The safety and well-being of young people in our community is our upmost priority, and if you suspect that a young person is being exploited, we urge you to contact us. Together, we can prevent these criminals from causing further harm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are several signs to look out for that may indicate someone is involved in county lines:

Repeatedly going missing from school or home and being found in other areas

Having money, new clothes or electronic devices and they can't explain how they paid for them

Getting high numbers of texts or phone calls, being secretive about who they're speaking to

Decline in school or work performance

Significant changes in emotional or physical well-being

If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area or think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, please contact police using the following methods: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use our online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.