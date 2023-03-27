News you can trust since 1855
Three men jailed over death of man in Derbyshire village

Three men have been jailed over the death of a man in Derbyshire

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 27th Mar 2023, 09:26 BST- 1 min read

On 25 November 2021 police and ambulance crews were called to reports of a disturbance near to the Co-op on Somercotes Hill.

Mr Sleman was found injured at the scene and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham but was pronounced dead by doctors.

Five men were charged with offences relating to the incident and have now been issued with the following sentences after appearing before the courts.

Danyaal Panahi, Herish Zandi and Sam Mohazen have veen jailed
Herish Zandi 30, of Somercotes Hill pleaded to Manslaughter and received a sentence of nine years.

Danyaal Panahi 23, of Kelvedon Gardens, Nottingham and Sam Mohazeri 25, of Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey, both pleaded guilty to violent disorder and were sentenced to two years and 11 months.

Mohammed Rassuli and Mohamad Ali Shekak who were previously charged had cases against them dropped.

Detective Inspector Steve Shaw who led the investigation said: “Somercotes is a quiet village within our county but in the early hours of 25 November 2021 disorder broke out between two groups, the result of this was that Peeshang Sleman was fatally stabbed and another male received serious injuries.

“Whilst the conviction confirms Zandi may not have intended to kill Peeshang, it once again shows that anyone going out in public with a knife can result in death and serious injury, regardless of what the initial intentions where,” Detective Inspector Shaw added.

If you need to contact Derbyshire Police, the force has crime reporting tools on its website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/