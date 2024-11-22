Three men convicted of murdering 21-year-old in Derbyshire - after body found in stream

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men have been convicted of murdering a 21-year-old man, whose body was found in a stream in Derbyshire.

A fourth man has already admitted his part in the death of Owen Fairclough, whose body was found in a stream near a path off Risley Lane, in Breaston. His throat had been cut and he suffered stab wounds.

Owen had been lured to the area after arranging to meet his friend Jack Towell to collect some money he was owed.

At just after 11pm on 21 June 2023, he was picked up in a taxi from his home address in Long Eaton and taken to Ward Lane, Breaston, having arranged to meet Towell at the Navigation Inn in Risley Lane.

When he arrived at the scene, he called Towell, who then directed him to the secluded area where he and two other men – David Oswald and a man who can’t be named for legal reasons – were waiting. Owen’s body was found by a group of teenagers just after 7.20pm on 23 June.

Towell was arrested on 24 June, with CCTV and geolocation showing him in the area at the time of Owen’s murder.

The 22-year-old, of Castle Boulevard, Nottingham, was subsequently charged with murder. He denied the offence but changed his plea to guilty part way through a trial at Derby Crown Court.

David Oswald, 31, of Granville Square, Birmingham and another man known as Man A were at the scene of the murder. Man B, from Nottinghamshire – who also can’t be named for legal reasons - was not present on the night but was involved in the planning of the murder.

All three were charged with Owen’s murder. They denied the charges but were found guilty after a trial at Derby Crown Court. They will be sentenced on Monday 25 November.

Detective Superintendent Leigh Sanders, who leads the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) – the regional team that investigates murders across the East Midlands, said: “This murder was one of the largest investigations that EMSOU have investigated – and among the most complex I have had to deal with in my time as a detective.

“As is always the case with investigations of this nature there are dozens of people involved – and they all played a part in bringing these men to justice.

“The team, led by Superintendent Matt Croome, worked round the clock to arrest and charge those responsible – and get justice for Owen’s family.

“As well as Superintendent Croome, I also want to commend the work of Detective Staff Investigator Molly Mee the officer in the case – as well as Detective Sergeant Craig Yates who supervised the investigation.

“I also want to thank Owen’s family for the manner in which they supported the investigation and the strength and dignity that they have shown through the court process.

“Owen was clearly a much loved son – who died for no other reason than to protect the criminality of a group who thought nothing of luring a young man to his death.”

Detective Staff Investigator Molly Mee, who led the investigation, said: “This was a pre-planned and callous attack organised by Towell after he became convinced that Owen was about to inform police of the group’s drug dealing exploits.

“Towell recruited Oswald and these other two men as part of his plan and the group then lay in wait for Owen, ready to kill him in the most horrific way. Their calculated actions led to the needless death of a young man who had his whole life ahead of him.

“The fact they carried on just drinking and taking drugs in the days after killing Owen speaks volumes about their characters. I am pleased they have now all been convicted for their part in this awful crime and will be facing quite substantial time behind bars.”