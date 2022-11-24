In the first incident, officers spotted a cloned vehicle rolling through the motorway with no insurance.

Tactics were employed to bring the vehicle to a safe stop with no damage. Two men were detained for going equipped to steal. The vehicle had no insurance and was seized.

The second lorry had alternative plates to avoid detection and failed to stop when requested to do so by officers.

Two men continued to drive but after a short distance jumped out of their vehicle and let the lorry roll off down the hill, before it stopped at the grass verge.

