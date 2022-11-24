News you can trust since 1855
Three lorries stopped and seven men arrested on M1 in Derbyshire last night

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit has dealt with three incidents involving lorries in one night.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 11:24am

In the first incident, officers spotted a cloned vehicle rolling through the motorway with no insurance.

Tactics were employed to bring the vehicle to a safe stop with no damage. Two men were detained for going equipped to steal. The vehicle had no insurance and was seized.

The second lorry had alternative plates to avoid detection and failed to stop when requested to do so by officers.

Two men continued to drive but after a short distance jumped out of their vehicle and let the lorry roll off down the hill, before it stopped at the grass verge.

The third incident saw five men arrested as officers spotted a stolen lorry driving through Derbyshire. The driver had been wanted for theft and breach of court order.