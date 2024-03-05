Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 14-year-old victim is safe and well following the incident which took place on Saturday, February 17.

Specialist officers from the criminal exploitation team carried out enquiries and a number of warrants were executed in the area. Three people were arrested and subsequently charged in connection to the incident. It is believed the people alleged to be involved were known to the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Brown, 26, of Guildhall Drive, Pinxton, was arrested on Thursday February 22 in Thurcroft, Rotherham. Connor Wheelhouse, 24, of Frederick Street, Riddings, was arrested on Thursday 22 February in Riddings. Heather Hart, 22, of Alfreton Road, Westhouses, was arrested on Friday 23 February in Sleaford, Lincolnshire.

Two men and a woman have been charged in relation to an alleged kidnap of a teenage boy in Pinxton.

All three have been charged with kidnap and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.