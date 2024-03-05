Three charged following alleged kidnapping of Derbyshire teenager
The 14-year-old victim is safe and well following the incident which took place on Saturday, February 17.
Specialist officers from the criminal exploitation team carried out enquiries and a number of warrants were executed in the area. Three people were arrested and subsequently charged in connection to the incident. It is believed the people alleged to be involved were known to the victim.
Thomas Brown, 26, of Guildhall Drive, Pinxton, was arrested on Thursday February 22 in Thurcroft, Rotherham. Connor Wheelhouse, 24, of Frederick Street, Riddings, was arrested on Thursday 22 February in Riddings. Heather Hart, 22, of Alfreton Road, Westhouses, was arrested on Friday 23 February in Sleaford, Lincolnshire.
All three have been charged with kidnap and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Saturday, February 24, where they were remanded into prison custody. The next hearing is due to take place at Derby Crown Court on Friday, March 22.