Three arrests in one day as shop thefts reported in Chesterfield town centre

Following the incidents on Monday, Ocrtober 16, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “As the shop thefts are increasing more and more nationwide, Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team will not only try and prevent shop thefts but act on them quickly.

“As we all know the help from Chesterfield Council CCTV with directing us to potential suspects and the quick contact between shops and the police (with the shopwatch radio) allows us to apprehend suspects sooner and catch them in the act. With your help by noticing and reporting incidents of shop theft, we can investigate and look to prosecute.”