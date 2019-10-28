Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Chesterfield

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Chesterfield.

On Saturday, October 26 at around 7.45pm, officers were called to a flat on Hanbury Close in Holme Hall, Chesterfield.

Four people have been arrested in connection with an incident on Hanbury Close

On arrival a man was found with a number of stab wound injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

READ MORE: Retired Derbsyhire Police dog dies

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: "A 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a class B drug.

"A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

"All of the men remain in police custody."

READ MORE: Chesterfield man's death was drug-related, coroner rules

Anyone with any information which may assist the police with their enquiries should call 101 quoting reerence number 19000574023 and the name of the officer in the case, DC John Bowerman or click here to send the officer a message online.