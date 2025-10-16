Three arrested as two ‘very large knives’ and quantity of drugs recovered from car in Chesterfield

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 16th Oct 2025, 09:08 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 09:26 BST
Police have arrested three people after a vehicle failed to stop for officers in Newbold.

Derbyshire police have followed a vehicle, which failed to stop for officers in the Newbold area.

Two suspects left the car and tried to escape the officers, but where soon stopped and detained.

Police carried out searched of both the vehicle and the suspects on the scene.

A large quantity of Class A drugs, a significant amount of cannabis and And two ‘very large’ knives were recovered following a stop and search in Newbold.

A large quantity of Class A drugs, a significant amount of cannabis and And two ‘very large’ knives were recovered.

In total, three people have been arrested in connection with the incident. All suspects have been bailed pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for Newbold Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “This incident demonstrates the continued commitment of our Safer Neighbourhood Team to tackling drug-related crime and removing dangerous weapons from our streets.

“If you have concerns about criminal activity in your area, please report it.”

