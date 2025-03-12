Three arrested as police seize 670 cannabis plants - after five cannabis grows discovered in Derbyshire

Two people have been charged as Derbyshire officers took part in a national week of enforcement to disrupt organised crime groups and cannabis grows.

Seven warrants were conducted at addresses in Derby, Heanor, Long Eaton, Swadlincote, Whitwell and Eckington between February 17 and 20.

Five of the addresses were found to contain cannabis grows, with a sixth containing a quantity of cannabis.

670 cannabis plants were seized and three people were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis. Two of them were charged and remanded and third was bailed pending further enquiries.

A cannabis grow found at an address in Mundy Street, Heanor was among five grows discovered across Derbyshire properties within a week.

Detective Inspector Chris Barker, who led the enforcement activity in Derbyshire said: “I am pleased with the results from this latest round of enforcement activity as we know that industrial scale cannabis cultivation is intrinsically linked to a wide variety of other criminal and gang activities, street violence and exploitation of the young and vulnerable.

“Policing nationally has seen a significant disruption to organised crime networks as part of this latest intensification week, and we are committed to tackling this type of criminality in our local communities to ensure that they are a safer place for all residents.

“Organised crime is heavily connected to violence, exploitation and anti-social behaviour which are a scourge on or communities.”

Derbyshire police shared the following list of signs which can suggest that cannabis is being grown in give premises: strange smells and sounds, frequent and varied visitors to a property, often at unusual times, gardening equipment being taken into a building or property, such as plant pots, fertiliser, fans and industrial lighting.

Further signs include sealed or covered windows or permanently closed curtains, as well as heat emitted from an adjoining property.

Anyone who has any information on illegal drug supply, or any concerns about suspicious activity or drug misuse in their area, is asked to contact police using any of the following methods.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.