Three people travelling in a stolen van full of Capri Sun on the M1 in Derbyshire have been arrested.

Derbyshire Roads Police stopped the 'tatty' van on the M1 in Derbyshire yesterday morning after becoming suspicious.

Pictures by Derbyshire Roads Police.

The vehicle had clones number plates and the driver was found to be disqualified.

The van was full of Capri Sun juice drinks.

Derbyshire Roads Police said there was 'no intel, just coppers nose on this."

