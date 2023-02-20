News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Thousands of pounds of illegal products seized from shop in Derbyshire town after police bust

Officers seized nearly £5,000 worth of illegal products from a store in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Last week, the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team attended a shop in the town along with Trading Standards.

Officers discovered over 4,500 illegal cigarettes and 4kg of rolling tobacco, which were subsequently seized from the premises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An SNT spokesperson said: “This has a combined retail value of approximately £4,500, which may have been used to finance further illegal activities.

Illegal cigarettes and tobacco were confiscated from the store.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Firm fined after waste dumped in Derbyshire

“If you have any information for ourselves or partner agencies, report anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.”