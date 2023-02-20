Thousands of pounds of illegal products seized from shop in Derbyshire town after police bust

Last week, the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team attended a shop in the town along with Trading Standards.

Officers discovered over 4,500 illegal cigarettes and 4kg of rolling tobacco, which were subsequently seized from the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An SNT spokesperson said: “This has a combined retail value of approximately £4,500, which may have been used to finance further illegal activities.

Illegal cigarettes and tobacco were confiscated from the store.