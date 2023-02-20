Thousands of pounds of illegal products seized from shop in Derbyshire town after police bust
Officers seized nearly £5,000 worth of illegal products from a store in a Derbyshire town.
Last week, the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team attended a shop in the town along with Trading Standards.
Officers discovered over 4,500 illegal cigarettes and 4kg of rolling tobacco, which were subsequently seized from the premises.
An SNT spokesperson said: “This has a combined retail value of approximately £4,500, which may have been used to finance further illegal activities.
“If you have any information for ourselves or partner agencies, report anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.”